South Africa: Joint Constitutional Review Committee Resolves to Discuss Report on Land Submissions next week

The Joint Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) today resolved to discuss the report of the service provider regarding the hundreds of written submissions that were made regarding a possible amendment of section 25 of the Constitution, as well as from Parliament, on the public hearings in all provinces and oral presentations. Mr Lewis Nzimande, the Co-Chairperson […]
The Joint Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) today resolved to discuss the report of the service provider regarding the...
The Joint Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) today resolved to discuss the report of the service provider regarding the...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...