South Africa: National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) must Recoup Monies Erroneously Paid to Graduates – Committ ee Chair

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training, Ms Connie September, has expressed shock at media reports that students still got student aid funding after they have graduated. “This is outrageous and unacceptable thievery. Given the challenges that the system has, it is inexplicable how graduates would boast about receiving money from […]

