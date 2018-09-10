South Africa: Police Committee to Receive Annual Crime Statistics

The Portfolio Committee on Police will tomorrow receive a briefing from the Minister of Police and the South African Police Service (Saps) senior management on the annual crime statistics. Annual crime statistics give a broad picture of the level of crime in the country and the effectiveness of Saps’ crime-fighting initiatives. Details of the meeting: […]

The Portfolio Committee on Police will tomorrow receive a briefing from the Minister of Police and the South African Police Service (S...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...