South Africa: Police Committee to Receive Annual Crime Statistics


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Septembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Portfolio Committee on Police will tomorrow receive a briefing from the Minister of Police and the South African Police Service (Saps) senior management on the annual crime statistics. Annual crime statistics give a broad picture of the level of crime in the country and the effectiveness of Saps’ crime-fighting initiatives. Details of the meeting: […]

