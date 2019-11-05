Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

South Africa (SA) Minerals and Energy Minister Makes a Case for Gas


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has urged investors to invest in and help develop South Africa’s gas industry. Document link: http://bit.ly/2JRMix8 Addressing delegates on the opening day of Africa Oil Week (http://www.Africa-OilWeek.com) in Cape Town today, Mantashe referred to South Africa’s Integrated Resource Plan recently approved by Cabinet and flagged… […]

South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has urged investor...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/11/2019

Tchad : la justice libère 88 personnes illégalement accusées

Tchad : la justice libère 88 personnes illégalement accusées

Tchad : une aide budgétaire de 25 milliards FCFA attendue à la fin de l'année Tchad : une aide budgétaire de 25 milliards FCFA attendue à la fin de l'année 05/11/2019

Populaires

Tchad : le président de la République attendu à l'extrême-nord ?

05/11/2019

Tchad : le cortège du président de l'Assemblée fait une victime à N'Djamena

05/11/2019

Tchad : 3 morts et 11 blessés dans un grave accident de circulation au Sud

05/11/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : le 8ème congrès du MPS s'ouvre ce samedi à N'Djamena
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/11/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU

10 choses à savoir sur le Rwanda... afin de ne plus se faire piéger 10 choses à savoir sur le Rwanda... afin de ne plus se faire piéger 01/11/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

ANALYSE - 01/11/2019 - Aliou TALL

Attentat contre une mosquée en France : Le terrorisme islamophobe est en marche !

Attentat contre une mosquée en France : Le terrorisme islamophobe est en marche !

La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique 22/10/2019 - Arsène-Jonathan Mosseavo

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa