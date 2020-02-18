South Africa (SA) Rugby, FlySafair renew sponsorship for another four years

FlySafair will continue to provide the Springboks and SA Rugby (https://www.SARugby.co.za/) with safe and comfortable flights in and around South Africa after it was announced on Tuesday that their sponsorship as domestic airline partner has been renewed for another four years. As official sponsor to SA Rugby and the Springboks, FlySafair will have the responsibility […]

FlySafair will continue to provide the Springboks and SA Rugby (https://www.SARug...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...