South Africa (SA) Rugby pays tribute to former CEO Johan Prinsloo

Mr Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby (https://www.SARugby.co.za/), paid tribute to Johan Prinsloo, a former CEO of the organisation, who passed away earlier on Sunday after a battle with cancer. Prinsloo, who was born in 1951, joined SA Rugby as CEO in 2004 and served until 2011, after which he moved to the South Western […]

Mr Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby (https://www.SARugby.co.za/), paid tribute to Johan Prinsloo, a former CEO of t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...