Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

South Africa (SA) Rugby pays tribute to former CEO Johan Prinsloo


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Mr Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby (https://www.SARugby.co.za/), paid tribute to Johan Prinsloo, a former CEO of the organisation, who passed away earlier on Sunday after a battle with cancer. Prinsloo, who was born in 1951, joined SA Rugby as CEO in 2004 and served until 2011, after which he moved to the South Western […]

Mr Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby (https://www.SARugby.co.za/), paid tribute to Johan Prinsloo, a former CEO of t...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/01/2020

Tchad : brume de poussière à Pala et ses environs, des précautions à prendre

Tchad : brume de poussière à Pala et ses environs, des précautions à prendre

Tchad : la hausse de prix sur certains produits est un "coup de massue" Tchad : la hausse de prix sur certains produits est un "coup de massue" 05/01/2020

Populaires

Tchad : des soldats seront redéployés au Lac après une mission au Nigeria

05/01/2020

Tchad : une femme dans un état critique après une tentative de suicide à Goz Beida

05/01/2020

Tchad : la hausse de prix sur certains produits est un "coup de massue"

05/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Nigeria : "le déploiement du contingent tchadien a donné des résultats satisfaisants" (défense)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/12/2019 - survie

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra 22/12/2019 - Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout

ANALYSE - 26/12/2019 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

REACTION - 26/12/2019 - Makhoudia DIOUF

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit 24/12/2019 - Succès Masra