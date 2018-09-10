South Africa: “Science, Technology and Innovation Enabling Sustainable and Inclusive Development in a Changing World”, is The Vision for The New Draft White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation

“Science, Technology and Innovation Enabling Sustainable and Inclusive Development in a Changing World”, is The Vision for The New Draft White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation: Good morning ladies and gentlemen, members of the media. I would like to acknowledge the presence of the Director-General Dr Phil Mjwara, the DDGs of the Department, and […]

“Science, Technology and Innovation Enabling Sustainable and Inclusive Development in a Changing World”, i...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...