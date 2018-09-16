South Africa : Taking Parliament to the People Media Networking Session in Rosebank today

The Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Ms Thandi Modise, invites members of the media to a networking session on Taking Parliament to the People which will be held in the City of Johannesburg today. Permanent delegates to the NCOP are, this week, engaging on a preliminary visit to the Gauteng Province to […]

The Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Ms Thandi Modise, invites members of the media to a networking session on Taking Parliament to the ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...