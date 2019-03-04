Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
South Africa – Visit by Jean-Yves Le Drian (28 February – 2 March)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Mars 2019


Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, is visiting South Africa from February 28 to March 2. South Africa is a major economic partner of France; it shares with us the values of tolerance, democracy and attachment to multilateralism, which our diplomatic services promote together. This multi-faceted partnership will be central to the […]

Tchad : l'Ordre des médecins exige la fermeture de deux facultés de médecine
