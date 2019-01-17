South Africa hosts First Lead Author Meeting of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

South Africa, through the Department of Environmental Affairs, will host the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group II First Lead Author Meeting of the Sixth Assessment Report from 21 to 25 January 2019 in Durban. IPCC is an international body for assessing the science related to climate change. It was set up in […]

