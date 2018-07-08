South Africa keen on Balancing Two-Way Trade with Ghana

South Africa is keen on balancing two-way trade with Ghana and key to achieving this, would be the identification of new investment and trade opportunities between our respective countries. This was said by the Deputy Director-General of Trade and Investment South Africa and Trade Invest Africa (TIA) at the Department of Trade and Industry (the […]

South Africa is keen on balancing two-way trade with Ghana and key to achieving this, would be the identification of new investment and trade...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...