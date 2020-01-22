South Africa’s International Relations and Cooperation Ministry Receives Copy of Credentials of Qatari Ambassador

HE Chief of State Protocol at the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa Nonceba Losi has received a copy of credentials of HE Tariq Ali Al Ansari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of South Africa. HE the Chief of State Protocol […]

HE Chief of State Protocol at the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa Nonceba Losi has received a copy of credenti...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...