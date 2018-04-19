South Africa strongly objects to the travel advisory issued by Australia

The South African government takes strong exception to the Travel Advisory issued by the government of the Commonwealth of Australia, which contains misleading information about South Africa in general and, in particular, about the experiences of foreign tourists visiting South Africa. Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will raise the concerns of the South African Government relating to […]

