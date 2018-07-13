Alwihda Info
South Africa: the dti Employees to Donate Wheelchairs to Sizanani Children’s Home on Mandela Day


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Employees of the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) will share on Mandela Day Centenary celebrations by donating two wheelchairs to the Sizanani Children’s Home in Bronkhorspruit, on Wednesday, 18 July 2018. Sizanani Children’s Home, which is based in Nkangala township, was founded in 1993 by Roman Catholic Church Priest, Father Charles Kuppelweiser. It […]

