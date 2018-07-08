Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) placed under administration


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


In terms of the provisions of section 49(2) of the Public Finance Management Act, 1999 (Act No.1 of 1999) (“PFMA”), the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies MP, has decided to designate three (3) Co-Administrators as the Accounting Authority of SABS for the period 2 July 2018 to 30 January 2019, with all […]

In terms of the provisions of section 49(2) of the Public Finance Management Act, 1999 (Act No.1 of 1999) (“PFMA”), the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies MP, has...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/07/2018

Tchad : décret de nominations

Tchad : décret de nominations

Tchad : le chef de l'État face à la presse nationale le mois prochain Tchad : le chef de l'État face à la presse nationale le mois prochain 06/07/2018

Populaires

Tchad : des voix s'élèvent après l’arrestation de deux chefs de canton de Fada

08/07/2018

Tchad : le canton Djourdjoura prévient d'une menace contre la paix sociale dans le département de Fitri

08/07/2018

Aiteo adjudged Company of the Year at Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference Awards

08/07/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 28/06/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

IOG: le président artiste

IOG: le président artiste

République de Djibouti : L'inévitable processus d'un changement à venir ! République de Djibouti : L'inévitable processus d'un changement à venir ! 25/06/2018 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

ANALYSE - 06/07/2018 - Moussa Diakhaba

Élections au Mali : l'heure du bilan pour IBK

Élections au Mali : l'heure du bilan pour IBK

Chronique : Que vive le roi en république ! Chronique : Que vive le roi en république ! 28/06/2018 - Michel Tagne Foko

REACTION - 03/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

La belle rouste, à la Terence Hill, prise par les polisariens et leurs mentors algériens au Sommet de l'Union Africaine à Nouakchott

La belle rouste, à la Terence Hill, prise par les polisariens et leurs mentors algériens au Sommet de l'Union Africaine à Nouakchott

Le centrafricain souffre-t-il toujours du "syndrome Barracuda" ? Le centrafricain souffre-t-il toujours du "syndrome Barracuda" ? 29/06/2018 - M. Urbain TABEMARA

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.