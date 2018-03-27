Alwihda Info
South African Council for Educators (SACE): Basic Education Committee Commends Efforts to VET Teachers


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Mars 2018


Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has commended efforts by the South African Council for Educators (SACE) to enhance safety in the school environment. The committee had an engagement with SACE on its 2017/18 strategic and annual performance plans and budget in which the entity elaborated on its online educator registration system. On-the-spot registration of […]

