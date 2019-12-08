Alwihda Info
South African (SA) Rugby Sevens Academy claim Dubai Invitational


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The SA Rugby Sevens Academy claimed the Emirates Airlines Dubai Sevens International Invitational on Saturday, beating The Royal Jesters 28-12 in the final at The Sevens Stadium. The team went undefeated in pool play and continued that form in the knock-out stages today. SA Rugby Sevens Academy Manager, Marius Schoeman, praised the squad and said […]

