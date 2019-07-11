South Korea provides 5,000 metric tons of rice to World Food Programme’s (WFP) Uganda Refugee Support Operations

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed an important contribution of 5,000 metric tons of rice from the Government of the Republic of Korea to WFP’s refugee support operations in Uganda, which will help feed more than 200,000 refugees. “The Republic of Korea believes food relief is the first step in enabling refugees […]

