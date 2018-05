South Sudan: Aid Workers Freed, Humanitarian Deaths Reach 100 Since December 2013

Ten aid workers who were detained while on an assessment mission near Yei, Central Equatoria, have been freed. The humanitarian workers were held by an armed opposition group in South Sudan for more than five days, since 25 April. The humanitarian staff, all nationals, included one from UNOCHA, two from UNICEF, one from the South […]

