South Sudan: ‘Horrific acts’ by government may constitute ‘war crimes’ says United Nations, de manding justice

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, issued a report on Tuesday, noting the “deliberate…and brutally violent” targeting of civilians, particularly women and children, in April and May. According to the report, at least 120 women and girls were raped and those unable to flee were killed as part of a deliberate “scorched earth” policy that […]

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, issued a report on Tuesday, noting the “deliberate…and brutally violent” targeting of civilians, particularly women...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...