Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

South Sudan: ‘Horrific acts’ by government may constitute ‘war crimes’ says United Nations, de manding justice


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The UN human rights office, OHCHR, issued a report on Tuesday, noting the “deliberate…and brutally violent” targeting of civilians, particularly women and children, in April and May. According to the report, at least 120 women and girls were raped and those unable to flee were killed as part of a deliberate “scorched earth” policy that […]

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, issued a report on Tuesday, noting the “deliberate…and brutally violent” targeting of civilians, particularly women...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 10/07/2018

Tchad : le président révoque un chef de canton pour « abandon de poste »

Tchad : le président révoque un chef de canton pour « abandon de poste »

Tchad : liste des nominations par décret du 9 juillet 2018 Tchad : liste des nominations par décret du 9 juillet 2018 10/07/2018

Populaires

Tchad : une seconde édition du concours national de mathématiques

11/07/2018

SMIC et logement convenable, deux conditions cumulatives pour les étrangers sollicitant le regroupement familial

11/07/2018

Exécutions extrajudiciaires au Cameroun : la lettre de l'asbl CEBAPH à Mr Laurent Esso, ministre de la justice

11/07/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/07/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

#Djibouti : Le double discours et les mensonges répétés d'Al Capone local envers l'opposition "radicale" ( MoDeL, MRD ) et la France.

IOG: le président artiste IOG: le président artiste 28/06/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

ANALYSE - 06/07/2018 - Moussa Diakhaba

Élections au Mali : l'heure du bilan pour IBK

Élections au Mali : l'heure du bilan pour IBK

Chronique : Que vive le roi en république ! Chronique : Que vive le roi en république ! 28/06/2018 - Michel Tagne Foko

REACTION - 09/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

L'Iran chef d'orchestre d'une tentative d'attentat terroriste à Villepinte (Seine-Saint-Denis), près de Paris, et d'une opération d'infiltration terroriste polisarienne au Maroc

L'Iran chef d'orchestre d'une tentative d'attentat terroriste à Villepinte (Seine-Saint-Denis), près de Paris, et d'une opération d'infiltration terroriste polisarienne au Maroc

La belle rouste, à la Terence Hill, prise par les polisariens et leurs mentors algériens au Sommet de l'Union Africaine à Nouakchott La belle rouste, à la Terence Hill, prise par les polisariens et leurs mentors algériens au Sommet de l'Union Africaine à Nouakchott 03/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.