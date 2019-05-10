South Sudan: New MSF hospital in Ulang assists people affected by violence and neglect

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has started a stable project in the northeastern town of Ulang, close to the Ethiopian border in South Sudan’s Upper Nile region, to address the needs of people living in a remote and neglected area who have been affected by years of war and frequent bouts of intercommunal violence […]

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has started a stable project in the northeastern town of Ulang, close to the Ethiopian border i...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...