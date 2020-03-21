South Sudan: To achieve lasting peace, localized violence must end, says Bachelet

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, today expressed serious concerns about the escalation in intercommunal violence in central and eastern South Sudan in the past month, urging State authorities to curb the bloodshed and bring those responsible to justice. Hundreds have been killed, women and children subjected to sexual violence and many […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...