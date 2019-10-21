South Sudan: Troika Statement, October 2019

The text of the following statement was issued jointly by the governments of the United States, Norway, and the United Kingdom: “South Sudan faces a critical moment in the journey toward a peaceful and prosperous future. There are now less than four weeks for political leaders to form a transitional government as they committed to […]

