South Sudan inaugurates European Union-funded bridge in Warrap State

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the European Union have today officially handed over the completed Kwacjok Bridge to the Government of South Sudan that links Lunyaker, Kwacjok and Kangi regions for long separated by the Jur River. The 120-metre long bridge is part of a €20.3 million (US$ 24.8 million) European Union-funded […]

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the European Union have today officially handed over the completed Kwacjok Bridge to the Govern...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...