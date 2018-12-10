South Sudan set to vaccinate targeted healthcare and frontline workers operating in high risk states against Ebola

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of South Sudan with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), DFID, GAVI vaccine alliance and other partners, is set to vaccinate targeted healthcare and frontline workers operating in high risk states bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) against Ebola virus disease (EVD) as part of national […]

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of South Sudan with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), DFID, GAVI vaccine alliance...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...