Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

South Sudan vaccinates health workers against Ebola


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Ministry of Health of South Sudan, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other partners, today started vaccinating health workers and other front-line responders against Ebola as part of preparedness measures to fight the spread of the […]

The Ministry of Health of South Sudan, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF and...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/01/2019

Tchad : une initiative inédite pour renforcer la cohabitation

Tchad : une initiative inédite pour renforcer la cohabitation

Tchad : les bouchers formés aux règles d'hygiène Tchad : les bouchers formés aux règles d'hygiène 28/01/2019

Populaires

Tchad : un sultan condamné à 2 ans de prison avec sursis

28/01/2019

Tchad : les chantiers de la douane et de la trésorerie avancent à N'Djamena

28/01/2019

Tchad : un automobiliste renverse 3 personnes et prend la fuite à pieds

28/01/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Mali : les soldats tchadiens de l'ONU en manque de munitions et en sous-effectif
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/01/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Grosse déconvenue russe reçue par les dirigeants algériens

Grosse déconvenue russe reçue par les dirigeants algériens

Le refus de guichet : une pratique illégale de la préfecture Le refus de guichet : une pratique illégale de la préfecture 18/01/2019 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 27/01/2019 - DJASRABAYE Adolphe

Tchad : tirons le meilleur du salon de l'agriculture SAFAGRI

Tchad : tirons le meilleur du salon de l'agriculture SAFAGRI

Acquittement de Laurent Gbagbo : la Côte d’Ivoire entre euphorie et inquiétude Acquittement de Laurent Gbagbo : la Côte d’Ivoire entre euphorie et inquiétude 24/01/2019 - M. Diakhaba

REACTION - 21/01/2019 - Thomas Dietrich

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? 21/01/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.