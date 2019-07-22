Special Representative Patten welcomes the commitment of the Government of the Republic of Somalia to develop a National Action Plan to End Sexual Violence in Conflict

United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Mrs. Pramila Patten, conducted a five-day visit to Somalia from 14 to 18 July 2019 at the invitation of the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia. The purpose of her visit was to take stock of ongoing efforts; gain first-hand knowledge of […]

United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Mrs. Pramila Patten, conducted a five-day visit to ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...