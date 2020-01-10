Alwihda Info
Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) Ghassan Salame welcomes international calls for ceasefire in Libya, urges immediate cessation of military operations across Libya


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Janvier 2020


The Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, Ghassan Salame, welcomes recent calls for a ceasefire in Libya by a number of countries and international and regional organisations, the most recent of which is the joint call today by the Presidents of Turkey and Russian. SRSG […]

