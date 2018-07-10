Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict Ms. Pramila Patten visits South Sudan to demand an immediate halt to all forms of sexual violence

In South Sudan, since the start of the conflict, sexual violence has been committed on a widespread and systematic scale as a tactic of war and terror. As part of a joint United Nations – African Union solidarity visit, led by Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, I visited the country from 3 to 7 July 2018. […]

