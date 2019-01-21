Specialist risk consultancy Control Risks’ Nairobi-based team available for analysis of 14 Riverside attack

Specialist risk consultancy Control Risks (www.ControlRisks.com) is supporting its national and international clients with the response to the 15 January terrorist attack at the 14 Riverside Drive complex in the Westlands district of Nairobi. At around 15:00 (local time), armed gunmen attacked the complex, which houses the DusitD2 hotel and several office buildings, including that […]

Specialist risk consultancy Control Risks (www.ControlRisks.com) is supporting its national and internat...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...