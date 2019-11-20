Springboks to host Scotland and Georgia in July 2020

SA Rugby confirmed on Wednesday that the Springboks will face Scotland and Georgia in three home Tests in the new international window of July 2020, as part of the Castle Lager Incoming Series match schedule. The newly-crowned Rugby World Cup champions are scheduled to play two Tests against Scotland, on 4 and 11 July, before […]

