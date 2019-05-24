Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

Sri Lankan peacekeepers share time, meals and other gifts with patients at Bor hospital (Gideon Sackitey)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Mai 2019


When you are hospitalized, your immediate concern is to get prompt and adequate care to recover as quickly as possible. It can be a dull experience, at the best of times, but bed-ridden patients at the main hospital in Bor have recently been in for a surprise treat. “It’s a happy occasion for me. These […]

