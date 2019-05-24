Sri Lankan peacekeepers share time, meals and other gifts with patients at Bor hospital (Gideon Sackitey)

When you are hospitalized, your immediate concern is to get prompt and adequate care to recover as quickly as possible. It can be a dull experience, at the best of times, but bed-ridden patients at the main hospital in Bor have recently been in for a surprise treat. “It’s a happy occasion for me. These […]

When you are hospitalized, your immediate concern is to get prompt and adequate care to recover as quickly as possible. It can be a dull experience, at the best of times, but bed-ridde...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...