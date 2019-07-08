Stakeholders meet to jointly review education sector progress in Somalia

Today, education stakeholders gather in Mogadishu to discuss the progress in the education sector as well as challenges and plans from improving access to quality education and training for Somali children and youth. The two-day workshop brings together federal and state education authorities, donors, implementing partners, civil society and private sector representatives as well as […]

