State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Speaks to Tanzanian Foreign Minister Palamagamba Kabudi on the Phone

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to Palamagamba Kabudi, Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of Tanzania, on the phone on 4 February. Minister Kabudi conveyed sympathies to China over the novel coronavirus outbreak on behalf of his government. As comrades in solidarity and brothers sharing weal and woe, Tanzania stands […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...