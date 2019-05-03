Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Benin

The Secretary-General has been following closely developments in the Republic of Benin in the run-up to and aftermath of the 28 April legislative elections. He deplores the violence witnessed in the post-electoral period. He calls on all Beninese stakeholders to exercise maximum restraint and seek to resolve their differences through dialogue in line with the […]

The Secretary-General has been following closely developments in the Republic of Benin in the run-up to and aftermath of the 2...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...