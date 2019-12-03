Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General – on Burkina Faso

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack by unidentified gunmen, on 1 December, on a congregation attending a church service in Hantoukoura, a village in eastern Burkina Faso. The Secretary-General conveys his deep condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Burkina Faso. He also wishes a speedy […]

