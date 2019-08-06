Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Egypt

By Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Cairo on 5 August. He extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Egypt. He wishes a speedy recovery to those who were injured. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/statement-attributable-to-the-spokesman-for-the-secretarygeneral-on-egypt?lang=en

