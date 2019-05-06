Alwihda Info
Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Mali


6 Mai 2019


The Secretary-General welcomes the signing of a political agreement between the Government and the opposition parties on 2 May in Bamako, which was followed yesterday by the formation of an inclusive cabinet. The Secretary-General commends the leadership of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta for the successful conclusion of the consultations that produced the political agreement and […]

The Secretary-General welcomes the signing of a political agreement between the Government and the oppos...

