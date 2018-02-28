Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Nigeria: The Secretary-General is gravely concerned over the situation of the more than 100 school girls abducted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents during an attack on an educational institution in Dapchi Town, Yobe State, on 19 February. He strongly condemns the abduction and attack. The Secretary-General […]

