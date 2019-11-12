Alwihda Info
Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on South Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Novembre 2019


The Secretary-General welcomes the decision of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers, further to the agreement by the South Sudanese parties under the auspices of Uganda and Sudan, to extend the pre-transitional period for an additional 100 days. The Secretary-General urges the parties to use this extension to make further progress on […]

