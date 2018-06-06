Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the killing of a UN peacekeeper in the Central African Republic: The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack on 3 June by armed elements on a United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) patrol in the west of the country. The attack […]

