Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the signing of the Central African Republic peace agreement

On the occasion of the signing of the Global Peace Agreement between the Government of the Central African Republic and armed groups, on 6 February in Bangui, the Secretary-General congratulates all stakeholders for the successful conclusion of the talks that took place in Khartoum, Sudan. The Secretary-General commends the leadership role of the African Union […]

On the occasion of the signing of the Global Peace Agreement between the Government of the Central African Republic and armed...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...