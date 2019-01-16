Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the terrorist attack in Nairobi

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Nairobi today. He is following developments in the Kenyan capital closely. The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes those injured a swift recovery. The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the people and Government of Kenya. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/statement-attributable-to-the-spokesman-for-the-secretarygeneral-on-the-terrorist-attack-in-nairobi?lang=e...
