Statement attributable to the Spokesperson of the Secretary-General on the death of H.E. Mr. Bernard Tanoh-Boutchoue, Permanen t Representative of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire to the United Nations

Statement attributable to the Spokesperson of the Secretary-General on the death of H.E. Mr. Bernard Tanoh-Boutchoue, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire to the United Nations: The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of H.E. Mr. Bernard Tanoh-Boutchoue, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire to the United Nations. The […]

