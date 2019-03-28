Statement by Adama Dieng, United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, on the situation in central Mali

The United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Adama Dieng, expressed his deepest concern and strongly condemns the attack on Ogossagou Peulh village, Mopti region, in central Mali, on 23rd March 2019 in which, at least 134 civilians, including women and children, were killed and at least 55 people were injured. This is […]

The United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Adama Dieng, expressed his deepest concern and strongly condemns the attack on Og...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...