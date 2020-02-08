Alwihda Info
Statement by International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Tao Zhang at the Conclusion of His Visit to Botswana


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Mr. Tao Zhang, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), visited Botswana during February 4­-7. At the conclusion of his visit, Mr. Zhang made the following statement: “I want to thank His Excellency President Masisi, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Serame, Acting Permanent Secretary to the President Magosi, Bank of Botswana Governor […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



