Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore on village attack in Mali

“An attack on a village in Bankass in Mopti, central Mali, has reportedly killed more than 130 people. UNICEF is deeply saddened and outraged that children are among the casualties. “Many of the injured children have been evacuated to health facilities for treatment. UNICEF is on the ground helping provide first aid, medicines and therapeutic […]

“An attack on a village in Bankass in Mopti, central Mali, has reportedly killed more than 130 people. UNICEF is deeply sadde...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...