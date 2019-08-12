Statement by the governments of France, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America on Libya

The governments of France, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America welcome the announcement of a truce in Libya on the occasion of Eid el-Adha in response to the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General with the support of the Security Council (UNSC press statement on Libya […]

The governments of France, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America welcome the announcement of a truce in Libya o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...