Statement on the Humanitarian Situation in Borno, North-East Nigeria

By Mark Lowcock, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Over the past year, I have watched with growing concern the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Borno. Ten years of conflict and violence perpetrated by Boko Haram and other non-state armed groups have devastated communities. In my visits to Borno in September 2017 […]

By Mark Lowcock, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Co...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...