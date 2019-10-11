Stronger international support needed as Burkina Faso humanitarian emergency deepens

Burkina Faso is grappling with a growing and unprecedented humanitarian situation: around 500,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the central and northern regions, a steep increase from around 80,000 in January 2019; hundreds of thousands of affected people in roughly a third of the country are struggling to produce and access […]

